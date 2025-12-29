What Driving A Stick Shift Teaches You That An Automatic Never Will

According to the 2024 EPA Automotive Trends report, nearly 35% of all new vehicle models sold in 1980 were equipped with a manual transmission — but for 2024, that number has shrunk to below 1%. Yet there are still over 30 cars you can buy with a manual transmission in 2025.

Automatic transmissions are easier to live with, more convenient in city traffic, generally smoother, and typically carry a higher resale value in the mainstream market. Yet there are times when an automatic simply can't match the speed and precision of an experienced driver with a manual. And manuals are easier and cheaper to maintain, may offer better mileage, and can be less expensive to buy.

Beyond that, driving a stick shift teaches you things an automatic never will. And that's exactly what we're going to talk about today. Keep in mind that individual experiences may vary, and that not all automatic and manual transmissions are equal.