Who Built The First Automatic Transmission, And What Was The First Car To Use It?

Today, let's look at who's to blame for all the cars that insist on shifting for themselves. Arguably, the earliest blame-havers could be Louis-Rene Panhard and Emile Levassor, who were about to show off their new automatic transmission in 1894 when the thing just broke, forcing them to turn the demonstration into a Ted Talk with a chalkboard.

Then, in 1904, when concepts such as radio, television, and TikTok were still yet to be realized, two brothers with the last name of Sturtevant were plugging away at the Sturtevant Mill Company in Boston, patenting all sorts of industrial machines, including an automatic transmission and the awesome-sounding "Double Carburetor for Explosive Engines." Their primitive automatic only had two speeds, sort of like a GM Powerglide, but its operation was much different than later automatic transmissions and their weird interiors laden with forbidden mysteries.

The Sturtevant automatic used a pair of clutches attached to spring-loaded weights. These weights would slide outward with centrifugal force, causing them to engage at different engine rpm. At idle, neither clutch transmitted engine power to the forward gears, and it was essentially in neutral. The brothers would eventually design a single set of weights that both clutches would share, add a third gear, and even develop a system that likely placed multiple transmissions in a line for either four or six forward gears.

If you lived in 1904 and were already tired of shifting for yourself, you could buy a Sturtevant Automatic Automobile that rode on a 108-inch wheelbase and used a 314.2-cubic-inch H-4 engine with about 30 hp. If you needed a proper way to shake your fillings loose, you could have waited until 1906, when Sturtevant released a ludicrously huge 475.2-cubic-inch inline-4 with a brawny 50 hp.