What Is Double Clutching (And What's The Point)?

In the days of yore, before synchronized transmissions were the norm and your Nissan 370Z would automatically rev-match downshifts or your Ford Focus RS had clutch-actuated stall recovery, double-clutching was all but necessary for matching engine and wheel speeds when changing gears. If you've never tried double-clutching, or "double declutching" if you're British, and always wondered why Vin Diesel told Paul Walker to do so in the first "Fast and Furious" movie, here are the details.

Let's take a hypothetical non-synchro gearbox as an example of how the process works. When you want to shift from first gear to second gear, press the clutch pedal and release the gas, disengaging the engine from the transmission and letting the rpm fall. Then, press the clutch in again and shift into your higher gear. This process should happen quickly enough that engine and wheel speeds sync nicely before the rpm fall too far and you have to rev it up again.

Downshifting is where double-clutching gets more exciting. The process is identical to upshifting, except you have to rev the engine to a higher rpm to match shaft speeds. Upshifts tend to fall in line without too much effort when double-clutching, but downshifting requires more finesse and engages more of your senses. It feels so good to get it right.