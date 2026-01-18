The Clutch Pedal Mistake Even Experienced Stick Drivers Might Be Making

If you're lucky enough to learn to drive a manual transmission at Mini's Stick-Shift School, you'll learn to do so the correct way and hopefully avoid picking up any bad habits from the start. Resting your foot on the clutch pedal, or riding the clutch as it's often known, is one of the bad habits stick-shift drivers should avoid to prolong the life of the car's clutch components.

The pressure applied to the clutch pedal by leaving a foot propped on it can damage the drivetrain in a couple of ways. A car's clutch relies on spring pressure to clamp the clutch disc between the flywheel and pressure plate. When the clutch is depressed, even slightly, pressure is reduced and the clutch disc can slip between the clamping components. This leads to premature clutch disc wear and overheating of the surrounding components, including springs that could weaken from the excess heat.

Another common component that gets damaged from riding the clutch is the throw-out bearing. This bearing transfers pressure from stationary clutch linkage to the spinning pressure plate. With the clutch disengaged, the throw-out bearing rides on the pressure plate springs with the inner and outer parts of the bearing spinning freely. The slightest pressure on the clutch pedal stops one half of the bearing while the other half continues spinning. Prolonged pressure can generate heat, degrade the grease within, and damage the bearing.

Regardless of which clutch component fails, repairs often involve removing the engine, transmission, or both. Clutch failure could also leave you stranded on the side of the road with a disabled vehicle awaiting a wrecker.