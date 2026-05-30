What Ugly Car Will You Risk It All To Defend?

Automotive design is such a polarizing, deeply personal, and subjectively judged piece of car enthusiasm, we can't possibly ever all agree on what makes one car pretty and another an overwrought monstrosity. For example, I really like the headlight design of my Porsche 996-generation 911, but this particular cue has been the butt of design jokes for over twenty years. Maybe your own car looks great to you, but others would find it off putting. Opinions are like belly buttons, everybody's got one, so what's yours? What ugly car do you think deserves your appreciation and you'll fight to defend it?

Maybe you are a dyed-in-the-wool Pontiac Aztek fan and you got a tattoo of one on your left calf. Or you have never seen a Fiat Multipla that you didn't want in your garage. Do you think the Chevrolet SSR, Plymouth Prowler, or Nissan Cube are just the bee's knees? This is your chance to let everyone know what your ride-or-die ride might be. Maybe you're addicted to late-1970s Datsuns and you think the world would be a better place if every car looked like that. Whatever your weirdest car design opinion might be, we want to hear it, and we want to know why. Not only is this an opportunity to learn a little more about each other, but perhaps we can come together and learn a little bit of tolerance of the opinions of others. Unless they're wrong, of course.

Sound off in the comments below and we'll discuss it. On Monday I'll pick a few of my favorites to recap for everyone else.