Here Are The Best Years For Cars

Most of us look back on our teenage years pretty fondly, and sometimes those rose-colored glasses can hide some nastiness in the periphery. Over the weekend I asked the Jalopnik commentariat to tell me the objective best year for cars. You can define that however you want, from driver amenities and reliability to technological advancement or aesthetic beauty. There were some pretty great and thorough answers, but many of them boil down to our own individual nostalgia for a specific year and how we felt back then. I'll admit I'm just as guilty as the rest of you. Some of you who picked the mid-1970s, though, maybe you're on to something?

Looking back on it, there's no way to truly identify the best year, but there is some validity to every year having some pretty great cars on sale. Even when things were at their worst, there was joy to be found in new car dealerships. Maybe it's not your flavor, but it's somebody's, and that's okay. It's hard to say we aren't living in an enthusiast golden era right now with Chevrolet building a comparatively accessible hybrid hypercar, EVs delivering as much power as possible to anyone who can pay for it, and dozens of factory-built hot rods running 10s in the quarter mile.

As a person who tends to be optimistic and forward looking, I think user Fluffy_Black_Dog had the best answer with "Next year." but that didn't fit into any of my arbitrary categories, so I am putting it right here up front. May we all look to what's coming for inspiration rather than pessimism. Be more like Fluffy_Black_Dog.