Here Are The Best Years For Cars
Most of us look back on our teenage years pretty fondly, and sometimes those rose-colored glasses can hide some nastiness in the periphery. Over the weekend I asked the Jalopnik commentariat to tell me the objective best year for cars. You can define that however you want, from driver amenities and reliability to technological advancement or aesthetic beauty. There were some pretty great and thorough answers, but many of them boil down to our own individual nostalgia for a specific year and how we felt back then. I'll admit I'm just as guilty as the rest of you. Some of you who picked the mid-1970s, though, maybe you're on to something?
Looking back on it, there's no way to truly identify the best year, but there is some validity to every year having some pretty great cars on sale. Even when things were at their worst, there was joy to be found in new car dealerships. Maybe it's not your flavor, but it's somebody's, and that's okay. It's hard to say we aren't living in an enthusiast golden era right now with Chevrolet building a comparatively accessible hybrid hypercar, EVs delivering as much power as possible to anyone who can pay for it, and dozens of factory-built hot rods running 10s in the quarter mile.
As a person who tends to be optimistic and forward looking, I think user Fluffy_Black_Dog had the best answer with "Next year." but that didn't fit into any of my arbitrary categories, so I am putting it right here up front. May we all look to what's coming for inspiration rather than pessimism. Be more like Fluffy_Black_Dog.
The 1960s
1963
Most manufacturers seem to have been making a timeless beaut in 1963.
First year of the c2 corvette, Jaguar xke, Mercedes 300sl and 190sl, Ferrari gto, Aston Martin db5, The Mustang concept car crystalized
Suggested by Joseph Rodgers
These are all excellent choices from which to base a great case for 1963 being a strong contender. In 1963 the Chevrolet Impala was the best-selling car on the market, so even normal people were getting to daily drive a style icon.
1969, one of the peak years during the muscle car era.
Suggested by IB007
Nice.
In 1968. Cars were as beautiful as they had ever been or ever would be, were reliable enough, and had power.
Obviously todays cars are best mechanically, but they are also soulless.
Suggested by Gabriel S
There are certainly cars available in 2026 with soul, but far fewer than there used to be. It all boils down to tire technology getting better.
The Early 2000s
For modern cars it was around 2000. Manufacturers were still trying, but hadn't crossed over into finicky turbos and wiz-bang electronics. Lexus, BMW, Merc were still putting out elegant, well-built cars, but with modern safety features. For older cars it was the mid-late 60s. Manufacturers were still given free range on horsepower and style. The downside, of course, was they weren't very safe
Suggested by Jimboy II, The Sequel
Counterpoint, they were safer than they ever had been in the history of the automobile.
2013: 918, P1, La Ferarri. C7 Corvette & the Lexus RC came out. Integration of commonplace in dash touchscreens, Honda came out with the built in vacuum for the Odyssey.
Suggested by Bryan Armbruster
In the grand scheme of things, statistically speaking, the hybrid hypercar trio don't exist in significant enough numbers to tip the scales one way or another. C7 Corvette was probably the peak of the model, however, so I'll give you that one.
2003 and it's not even close.
BMW alone can beat any other year. E39 M5, E46 M3, 740i sport, Z3M, Z8, X5 4.6is. Carrera GT, SL55, 996 C4S and GT2, 360 Challenge Stradale, 575 Maranello, Murcielago , CL65, G55, Koenigsegg CCR, Zonda, Enzo, MC12
Suggested by denverdawg123
Do some quick mental math and tell me how many of those cars are turbocharged. Maybe that has something to do with it.
I would +1 to 2004, by this year Ferrari Enzo, Carrera GT, Ford GT were all on sale. Maserati Quattroporte is now out with Ferrari's V8, revitalizing their brand. On the more common side, Honda's S2000 still on sale, Acura had the TL Type-S, Nissan/Infiniti just came out 350Z / G35 Coupe, Ford just released the retro-styled Mustang that defined the following gens. BMW E39 M5 just ended, but the E46 M3 is still on sale (though CSL just ended). Spyker still pumping out the C8, Bentley came out with Continental GT. Cadillac rebranded themselves in a big way with CTS, STS, and the Vette based XLR. The list keeps going on and on...
96Accord replying to denverdawg123
The Radwood Era
As a GM guy, I'll say 1986/1987. Some platforms were still available on a RWD platform. EFI was starting to become mainstream. GM's G-body platform was winding down, but the Grand National and GNX showed just how far you could push it. And the El Camino was still available for the final year.
Meanwhile, the IROC-Z and Firebird Trans Am GTA were the optimal unibody RWD options with the 5.0L and 5.7L TPI engines.
The GM FWD platforms weren't terrible. The Cavalier Z24 hatchback was one of the best looking domestic FWD cars out there in '86 and '87.
Suggested by Anonymous Person
Yeah, there's nothing better than the iconic 1987 Cadillac Cimarron. You're right!
1993
Honda was killing it with the NSX, 5th gen Civic, the 5th gen accord just came out, Toyota just released the A80 supra, also had the 2nd Gen MR2 and the GT-S and All-trac Celica, Mazda brought the FD RX-7 to north America, BMW had the V12 8 series, the E36 still fresh, GMC had the final year for the Typhoon and Syclone, Ford put out the last of the Fox bodies, Chevy gave the ZR-1 the power it deserved and the new camaro put the Iroc era out of it's misery. Subaru brought out the 2nd gen legacy, Mitsubishi was making the Lancer EVO I, and finally It was the last year of the 964 911, the best 911 and the Rambo Lambo
Suggested by JaredOfLondon
This is how we chill from '93 'til.
I'll take 1993 as well. RX-7 FD, Buick Regal GS (2-door), Pontiac Bonneville SSEi, Most BMW products, Mercedes as they were bulletproof back then, REAL Hot Hatches, NSX, SHO, Jaguar XJ220
Suggested by Zed_
1993/ 1994. The world was moving so fast. The first modern feeling cars (example LS400, RX7, Camry, etc) were out but you still had peak versions of 80s cars on the market (bmw 7-series, Mercedes w124, etc). The best of the 80s and a revolution all at once.
Suggested by Ricky
1999 especially for Japanese car fans. Nissan Skyline R34 GTR, Nissan Silvia S15, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI, Honda S2000, Toyota Supra, Mazda RX-7, and so on. It's no wonder 2024 was a highly anticipated year, as it coincided with all those coveted models reaching the 25 year mark for U.S. importation.
Suggested by Giantsgiants
The Malaise Era
It's around 1974. It's the peak of mechanical solutions before electronics starts to get into everything. Like, you know, mechanical fuel injection – it's not easy to dial it in, but you can, and it's quite elegant. A lot of things about cars gotten better since, but I hold that era to be the top of tactile relationship with a machine.
Suggested by JBJB
Many people would argue that because of recent emissions regulations and crash safety standards (objectively good things) that 1974 was the worst year for cars. I see your vision, and I applaud it. There were still so many incredible cars in 1974, and while the average sedan got pretty bloated and underpowered, maybe more power isn't always the answer. Especially when it comes with a reduced connectivity between car and driver.
The year is 1975. First time I had sex in the back seat of my '67 Rambler after a graduation party
Suggested by Rick Heg
At least you're honest. Ramble on,