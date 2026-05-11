These Are The Car-Related Tattoos You Want To Get

He's gettin' a tattoo, yeah, he's gettin' ink done. This weekend I asked the Jalopnik commentariat which automotive-themed tattoos they would get. I figured there would be some pretty creative ideas from you folks, and you didn't disappoint. There are probably four or five of these that I would get myself. Some of you dorks are vehemently opposed to tattooing, and others of you dorks decided the best move is to provide free advertising for your favorite car brand. No matter how much I love my Porsches, I'm never getting the company crest inked on my body. Unless they pay up, of course.

I still think the best answer is at the crossover point between the worlds of art, automobiles, and tattoos. What's your favorite automotive-themed art piece? Get that as a tattoo, why not? There's a really cool Henri Matisse piece called The Windshield that he painted from his point of view inside an old Renault. It's on display at my local Cleveland Museum of Art, and I love to just go there to stare at it. Maybe that would make for a good tattoo as well? Can you think of another piece of museum-grade art from a well-known artist that has a car in it? Oh, maybe one of the pieces Andy Warhol was commissioned by Mercedes-Benz to paint near the end of his life? That would be fun.

Bradley Brownell

Our readers have made their arguments and I've parsed the best answers here for your perusal. There are still probably thousands of great ideas out there, so if you don't see one that you would get inked on your body from this list, feel free to drop your recommendations in the comments below. We'll make a healthy and fun chat out of it.