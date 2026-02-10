iPhone And Ferrari Luce Interior Designer Says Touchscreens Are 'Wrong Technology' For Vehicle Interfaces

I know that it sounds sort of wild for the guy who brought touchscreens to our phones to be so against them in cars, but his reasoning does make a lot of sense, and it echoes what we're hearing from other parts of the industry as buyers ask for buttons to be put back in their vehicles. Here's what he told Autocar about the difference between a touchscreen on a phone and a touchscreen in a car:

"The reason we developed touch [for the iPhone] was that we were developing an idea to solve a problem. The big idea was to develop a general-purpose interface that could be a calculator, could be a typewriter, could be a camera, rather than having physical buttons. I never would have used touch in a car [for the main controls]. It is something I would never have dreamed of doing because it requires you to look [away from the road]," Ivy told Autocar. "So that's just the wrong technology to be the primary interface."

Ferrari

In the Luce, Ivy says the touchscreen is designed in a way so that it can be used "intuitively" and "safely." He described the central screen as "thoughtful" and pointed to the idea that the majority of the car's interfaces were actually controlled with physical switches.

Safety has always been one of the big concerns when it comes to touchscreen in cars. A few years ago, we told you about a study that showed just how much harder it was to do basic tasks like changing the radio station or adjusting climate settings with a touchscreen versus simple knob or button. The study found that participants traveled 1,000 meters less in an old Volvo than they did in a modern car while trying to adjust some settings — taking their eyes off the road.

Hell, as far back as 2019, we were talking about touchscreens in cars being "a failure." I'm not really sure I agree with that, but it's hard to argue with the evidence we may have strayed a bit too far into the world of touchscreens.

Ive blamed automakers trying to one-up each other (and themselves) as a driving reason why touchscreens have gotten so prevalent over the past decade or so, saying that they are seen "like fashion."

It was the most current technology, so [companies thought] 'we need a bit of touch', then the next year 'we're going to have an even bigger one', and it will get bigger and bigger," Ivy explained to Autocar.

I suppose we'll see if other automakers follow the trend of Ferrari and pare down their reliance on touchscreens inside their cars. While some will say we're "going backwards" when it comes to technology, there are certainly real safety benefits to having more physical control, and who doesn't like a nice, clicky button?