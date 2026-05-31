2026 GMC Sierra EV AT4 Max Range Fixes A Lot Of The Issues I Originally Had With The Truck

One of my chief complaints with the Sierra EV Denali was that it felt very unstable, especially at speed and under hard acceleration. I cannot speak for how that particular model drives in the big 26, but the AT4 Extended Range does a lot to fix the issues I had. First of all, it's a bit down on power compared to the Denali. This truck produces a still-mind-bending 725 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque via its dual-motor setup, and that's enough power to rocket the 8,800-pound beast from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds, according to Car and Driver's testing. For reference, the Denali makes 760 hp and 785 lb-ft of torque, and it knocks a couple of tenths off the 0-60. Trust me, you won't miss it.

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Combine the power difference with the added sidewall and width of the AT4's chunkier 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler tires, its fixed suspension setup instead of the Denali's air springs, and two years of rear-steering calibration and development, and the entire truck feels a hell of a lot more stable when driving down the road. I think the main culprit here might be the tires, though. The 18-inch wheels of the AT4 are a full 6 inches smaller in diameter than those of the Denali I tested, and its tires are nearly 0.4 inches wider. That makes a big difference.

Because the laws of physics are as infallible as ever, it's still not a sports car, but the Sierra EV AT4 doesn't have quite the same penchant for changing lanes without warning under hard acceleration that the Denali had. Unfortunately, the steering does go a bit lighter than I'd really want as the rear squats down, but the coil springs do a better job than the Denali's air suspension at mitigating the issue.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Still, despite all the off-roady bits that I'll get to in a minute, the Sierra EV AT4 has a truly fantastic driving range. GM says it can travel up to 478 miles on a single charge, and in my experience, that number seems just about bang on. Obviously, the faster you go, the quicker it drops, but that 205-kWh battery pack is huge enough to get the truck where it needs to go. Thanks to its 800-volt architecture and charging speeds up to 350 kW, this rig can even juice up pretty quickly. GMC says it can add 100 miles of range in about 10 minutes when DC fast-charging. Be warned, though, charging the battery to 100% will take about 5,000 years and cost about a billion dollars, depending on what charger you use.