What Are The Differences Between GMC's Denali And AT4 Trims?
If you're eyeing a GMC truck or SUV, depending on the specific model you're looking at, your trim options range from Pro to SLE, SLT, Denali, AT4, and Denali Ultimate. Each one of these trims has its own appeal, but few are mentioned as often in conversations as the Denali and AT4. But even with their popularity, it may not always be clear what the differences between the two trims are.
The Denali is a luxury-oriented trim level, designed for those who want their GMC to be more unique and premium and offer the latest technology, great ride quality, and cabin materials that look and feel premium. By contrast, the AT4 ("All-Terrain 4WD"), serves as GMC's specialized off-road trim. It places great importance on being able to tackle mountain trails, steep inclines, and rugged terrains that include boulders, sand, dirt, snow, and mud.
For fans of extreme off-roading — or simply those who want their AT4s with a bit more features — the AT4X (AT4 Ultimate on certain models) and Denali Ultimate come with some added bells and whistles. Both of these range-topping trims first debuted for the GMC Sierra lineup for 2022 before finding their way into other models.
The AT4 is designed for off-road duty
The GMC AT4 is built to play in the dirt, and since that usually includes going over obstacles, an AT4 offers a higher ground clearance than a Denali to allow drivers to traverse deep ruts, rocks, and tree stumps with less risk of bottoming out or damaging the undercarriage. Take the GMC Sierra 1500 AT4. It gets an off-road suspension with Rancho monotube shocks and 2 extra inches of lift, with a ground clearance of 11.1 inches versus 8.1 inches for the Sierra 1500 Denali.
Equipment like all-terrain tires, skid plates, hill-descent control, and a two-speed AutoTrac transfer case also comes standard in the AT4. Going with the AT4X gets you even more hardware, such as the Multimatic DSSV (Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve) dampers, extra skid plates, and electronic-locking front and rear differentials. On top of that, you can get the AT4X AEV package that adds to its go-anywhere capability with AEV skid plates, off-road rocker panel protectors, and new steel bumpers.
Under the hood, the GMC AT4 and Denali mostly offer the same selection of engines, with choices ranging from the 1.5-liter LSD, 2.5-liter LK0, and L3B 2.7 TurboMax turbocharged inline-fours to the 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V-8s and the 3.0-liter Duramax turbo diesel inline-six. Standard engines vary from model to model. One big difference, though, is that the AT4 is offered exclusively with four-wheel drive (4WD) or all-wheel drive (AWD), whereas the Denali has two-wheel drive, 4WD, and AWD on offer, depending on the model.
The GMC Denali is full of luxury features that appeal to the head and heart
Denali denotes GMC's premium, professional-grade trim level, topped by the most luxurious Denali Ultimate trims. It features a richly appointed interior and usually delivers a smoother, more relaxing, and more refined ride experience than AT4-specced models. Look closely, and you'll notice that the Denali's more stately look differs from the rugged exterior design of the AT4, too.
When it comes to interior amenities, though, the differences between the two trims can be relatively scant, depending on the model — though Denali offers more premium features and materials as standard. For example, while the 2026 Yukon Denali's and AT4 share key equipment such as a 16.8-inch touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated driver and front passenger seats, and heated second row seats, higher-end features such as second-row captain's chairs, a head-up display, and a power-sliding center console are only standard in the Yukon Denali.
The differences between the Denali and AT4 are much more obvious when you look at the third-generation GMC Acadia, where the Denali has features such as heated rear seats, a head-up display, memory settings for the driver's seat and outside mirrors, a power tilt and telescoping steering column, and perforated leather-appointed seat trim over the AT4. Expect to pay a little more for the privilege, though, as the GMC Denali generally costs more to purchase than the GMC AT4. Looking at the 2026 Yukon Denali, it begins from $83,195 (including a $2,795 destination charge), while the Yukon AT4 is priced from $79,395.