What Are The Differences Between GMC's Denali And AT4 Trims?

If you're eyeing a GMC truck or SUV, depending on the specific model you're looking at, your trim options range from Pro to SLE, SLT, Denali, AT4, and Denali Ultimate. Each one of these trims has its own appeal, but few are mentioned as often in conversations as the Denali and AT4. But even with their popularity, it may not always be clear what the differences between the two trims are.

The Denali is a luxury-oriented trim level, designed for those who want their GMC to be more unique and premium and offer the latest technology, great ride quality, and cabin materials that look and feel premium. By contrast, the AT4 ("All-Terrain 4WD"), serves as GMC's specialized off-road trim. It places great importance on being able to tackle mountain trails, steep inclines, and rugged terrains that include boulders, sand, dirt, snow, and mud.

For fans of extreme off-roading — or simply those who want their AT4s with a bit more features — the AT4X (AT4 Ultimate on certain models) and Denali Ultimate come with some added bells and whistles. Both of these range-topping trims first debuted for the GMC Sierra lineup for 2022 before finding their way into other models.