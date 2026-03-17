EVs That Charge Faster Than A Tesla

Tesla's dominance in the EV market can't have escaped many observers, with vehicles such as the Model Y consistently proving their chart-dominating power. The electric compact SUV was the world's best-selling car in 2023, having sold more than 1.2 million worldwide. It has since been dethroned by the Toyota RAV4, but nonetheless remains perennially popular, as has Tesla's Model 3.

Part of Tesla's appeal lies in its proprietary Supercharger network. The infrastructure allows fast charging speeds by using direct current (DC) chargers to deliver power directly to the battery, as opposed to Level 1 and Level 2 chargers, which supply alternating current (AC) power from the grid before the car's onboard charger converts it to DC power. Naturally, this leads to conversion delays when using AC chargers.

As you can imagine, Tesla's EVs have always come with the architecture and battery management systems to make the most of the company's fast chargers, and they're still viewed by many as a definitive fast-charging benchmark. But many rivals are catching up with Tesla's charging speeds and even beating them at their own game. For example, the Tesla Model 3, one of the fastest-charging Teslas from 10% to 80%, manages that increase in around 25 minutes, according to tests available online. While impressive, that's a much longer charging time than for several other cars.

But before we get to the vehicles, it's important to note that the time it takes to charge an EV depends on several variables, including the size of its battery, the age of the battery, the type of power it's configured to receive, the temperature where it's charging, and the type of charger owners are using.