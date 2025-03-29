2026 GMC Sierra EV Gets New Base Model That's $27,500 Cheaper, Plus A Rugged AT4 Trim

After initially only offering the GMC Sierra EV electric pickup in the incredibly heavy and expensive Denali trim, for the 2026 model year GMC is finally introducing a still-not-cheap-but-less-expensive Elevation model. The new entry costs $64,495 including a $2,095 destination charge, $27,500 less than the cheapest 2025 Denali. GMC also announced the first Sierra EV AT4 trim option, which starts at $81,395.

The Sierra EV is built on General Motors' Ultium EV platform that also underpins GMC's own Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV, and the 2026 model will now offer three battery sizes: Standard, Extended, and Max Range. The Max Range battery has been the only one available so far in the Sierra EV, and its alarmingly large 205-kWh size offers 440 miles of range per the EPA, though Edmunds' went 507 miles on a charge. The new Elevation trim will only be offered with the Standard range or Extended range battery sizes, while the AT4 will come with the Extended or Max Range battery, and fancy Denali trim will be offered with all three battery sizes. Sizes and range estimates for the two lower capacity batteries aren't available yet.