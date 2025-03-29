2026 GMC Sierra EV Gets New Base Model That's $27,500 Cheaper, Plus A Rugged AT4 Trim
After initially only offering the GMC Sierra EV electric pickup in the incredibly heavy and expensive Denali trim, for the 2026 model year GMC is finally introducing a still-not-cheap-but-less-expensive Elevation model. The new entry costs $64,495 including a $2,095 destination charge, $27,500 less than the cheapest 2025 Denali. GMC also announced the first Sierra EV AT4 trim option, which starts at $81,395.
The Sierra EV is built on General Motors' Ultium EV platform that also underpins GMC's own Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV, and the 2026 model will now offer three battery sizes: Standard, Extended, and Max Range. The Max Range battery has been the only one available so far in the Sierra EV, and its alarmingly large 205-kWh size offers 440 miles of range per the EPA, though Edmunds' went 507 miles on a charge. The new Elevation trim will only be offered with the Standard range or Extended range battery sizes, while the AT4 will come with the Extended or Max Range battery, and fancy Denali trim will be offered with all three battery sizes. Sizes and range estimates for the two lower capacity batteries aren't available yet.
AT4 trim brings off-road goodies
The Sierra EV AT4 will feature coil-spring suspension and 35-inch all-terrain tires, a combination that adds two inches of ground clearance, as well as GMC's Terrain mode for optimized electric off-roading. All Sierra EV AT4s will have standard four-wheel steering with the Hummer's CrabWalk feature, GM's hands-free Super Cruise automated driving system, and an illuminated front GMC badge. The $91,695 Max Range AT4 produces a maximum of 725 horsepower, while $81,395 Extended Range AT4s make do with 625 horsepower. The AT4s are also the only Sierra EVs offered with a new Forest Storm interior color.
If you're interested in using your electric pickup to tow, the Sierra EV has some options for you, though they will vary based on trim and battery size. The highest maximum towing capacity is achieved with the Extended Range battery on either Elevation or Denali trims, which can tow 12,500 pounds, or 12,300 pounds in AT4 trims. No other trailer towing limits are provided.
Elevation trim brings lower prices
That new base Elevation trim still gets you a 16.8-inch center touchscreen, power-operated frunk, MultiPro Tailgate, and 18-inch wheels, and it's available with features including Super Cruise and 800-volt DC fast charging. The cheapest new Standard Range Sierra EV starts at $64,495, and moving up to the Extended Range battery pack bumps the starting price to $72,695. GMC has not released any capacity specifics on the Standard Range battery just yet.
If prices aren't a concern of yours, see the Denali trim, which can also be much cheaper to the tune of $71,795 thanks to its adoption of the Standard Range battery pack. Extended Range Denalis start at $79,995, but Max Range Denalis are still a major $100,695. GMC added four new available exterior colors for the Sierra EV, too. Expect to see the 2026 Sierra EV on dealer lots this summer.