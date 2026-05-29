8 Of The Wildest Cummins Swaps Of All Time

The internet is flooded with a seemingly endless sea of all sorts of engine swaps, from bold sky-bound LS-swapped airplanes to these less common LS-swap alternatives. While it's usually easy to take the cliche route and echo the old adage "just because you can, doesn't mean you should," we decided to take a more nuanced approach and really lean into the perspectives of the mad scientists who cook up these mechanical concoctions.

Specifically, we're zeroing in on eight of the wildest Cummins swaps we came across during our deep dive into diesel-powered ingenuity. Believe it or not, only one entry is a truck. The rest are cars — well, except for the last one. Wink, wink.

Remember, the key word here is "wild" — not fastest, quickest, most powerful, or practical. That said, what better way to kick things off than by starting with a very wild Lamborghini Gallardo with a 5.9-liter Cummins turbo-diesel swap.