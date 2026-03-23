How Bad Could A Salvage Auction Lamborghini Gallardo Possibly Be?

If you're looking for a cheap way to get into the cool guy club, this crash-damaged Lamborghini Gallardo might be your ticket. You know, provided you can do some bodywork and replace a few parts. How hard could it be? Your first foray into Lamborghini-dom should always be a post-Audi-ownership model, as they're the most reliable, parts are still reasonably available, and cars from the modern era are easiest to DIY, as the Germans knocked some sense into the Italian production line. This twenty-two-year-old Lamborghini is ready for some young upstart to cut their teeth on supercar ownership. With the added benefit of a branded title and a few missing pieces, it's cheap! Did I mention it has a gated manual transmission?

Nice condition low-mile Gallardos are currently selling for between a hundred and two-hundred grand, but this one is currently on Copart, bid up to, as of this writing, just $55,500. You'll probably spend a few grand more getting the missing pieces, making the car look right, and painting it the right shade again, but if you're good at bodywork and don't mind a little bondo, you might be able to make it right.

There's a lot to like about this particular Lamborghini as a first Lamborghini. Mostly that it's bright yellow and it's cheap. And, according to the listing, this car runs and drives. The ad doesn't mention anything particularly concerning, and you can see that the front frame rails appear to be straight, though there is a busted windshield and some damage at the front of the A-pillar, which could be serious. I'd want to get eyes on it in person before putting any money down on it, but if the issues are largely cosmetic, like they seem, you could be in the clear. It doesn't look seriously deformed, so, uh, send it, I guess?