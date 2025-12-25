Bored By Chevy LS Swaps? How About These Alternatives?

Poet Robert Frost once wrote, "Two roads diverged in a wood, and I—I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference." In other words, you could do an LS swap, but there are so many more interesting engine possibilities. And that's almost certainly what Frost was talking about. Right?

There's no judgment here. LS swaps are common because Chevrolet happened to create a wonderfully durable, reliable, light, compact, easy-to-work-on, powerful V8. There are kits for stuffing them into Mazda Miatas, 996 Porsche 911s, and even Ferrari P4s. But some of us aren't content with the bog-standard LS swap. We want something that will stop traffic at a Cars and Coffee, leaving onlookers agape, engineers flabbergasted, enthusiasts dumbfounded, and at least one purist questioning his sanity. The following swaps are not mere fantasies, but actual projects seen through to completion by passionate builders. That brings us to the ground rules for a swap to make this list: One, the swap must be operational. Two, it can't make a lateral move to an engine with the same number of cylinders, so no "V8 to a different V8" swaps. Three, there has to be video evidence of the successful swap.

If you're the kind of person who watched Sarah -n- Tuned's Tundra-sourced 2UZ V8 Celica swap, or Build It Yourself's DOHC 6.8-liter V10 Lincoln Continental swap and enjoyed the originality in either, these swaps are for you. Oh, and if you know about a similarly insane swap not listed here or have a dream swap of your own, feel free to mention it in the comments.