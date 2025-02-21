The Lamborghini Gallardo Is Already Old Enough For The Restomod Treatment
The Lamborghini Gallardo is an old car – so old, in fact, that it's now getting the restomod treatment. If you can believe it, the car that pretty much saved Lamborghini is now 22 years old. Because of that, Tedson, a Croatian automotive restoration and tuning company that has mostly focused on old Porsches, is now turning its attention to the baby Lambo. They're calling it the Etna, and while the name isn't anything to write home about, its looks and performance are.
Under the revitalized skin is an updated and enhanced version of the 5.0-liter V10 engine the Gallardo was famous for. Now, thanks to re-engineering internals and a new intake, it puts out over 600 horsepower and revs to over 10,000 RPM. That'll definitely get 'er done. Every Etna is also equipped with a gated six-speed manual, so you can say goodbye to the clunky E-Gear system old Lambos came with. They retain the Gallardo's hydraulic steering.
Additionally, the Etna is about 450 pounds lighter than the original car, and its track width is about 2.4 inches wider at the front and back. That weight saving comes from a full carbon fiber body, carbon fiber seats, a lightweight exhaust, and different suspension componentry adapted from the Gallardo GT3 and Super Trofeo track cars.
A modernized exterior for a modern-day classic
To go along with all of these engineering improvements, the Etna also comes with bespoke 19-inch wheels and unique bodywork on the outside. The changes to the front and rear facia and overall shape bring it more in line with the rest of Lamborghini's current lineup, though it's still a bit more restrained than something like a Revuelto. The bigger changes happened out back, where the Etna gets all-new taillights that look straight off a modern Lambo. It also gets a massive rear diffuser and loses most of the functionality of its rear window, arguably a small price to pay.
Up front, the design remains pretty true to the original car. The headlights retain their same shape but are modernized with LEDs. The lower facia and grille area are also changed, as is the frunk hood. It's a really clean design to my eyes.
Unfortunately for all of us, it's unlikely that we'll ever see a Tedson Etna in person. The company says it only plans to build 77 of them, including a short run of just nine launch edition cars. The main run of the remaining 68 cars is set to begin in the fall of 2026. Etna says it takes about 12 months to build, requiring a pretty substantial investment on top of the purchase price of a Gallardo donor. There's no word on exact pricing, but — as always — if you have to ask, you probably can't afford it.