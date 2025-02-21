The Lamborghini Gallardo Is Already Old Enough For The Restomod Treatment

The Lamborghini Gallardo is an old car – so old, in fact, that it's now getting the restomod treatment. If you can believe it, the car that pretty much saved Lamborghini is now 22 years old. Because of that, Tedson, a Croatian automotive restoration and tuning company that has mostly focused on old Porsches, is now turning its attention to the baby Lambo. They're calling it the Etna, and while the name isn't anything to write home about, its looks and performance are.

Under the revitalized skin is an updated and enhanced version of the 5.0-liter V10 engine the Gallardo was famous for. Now, thanks to re-engineering internals and a new intake, it puts out over 600 horsepower and revs to over 10,000 RPM. That'll definitely get 'er done. Every Etna is also equipped with a gated six-speed manual, so you can say goodbye to the clunky E-Gear system old Lambos came with. They retain the Gallardo's hydraulic steering.

Tedson Motors

Additionally, the Etna is about 450 pounds lighter than the original car, and its track width is about 2.4 inches wider at the front and back. That weight saving comes from a full carbon fiber body, carbon fiber seats, a lightweight exhaust, and different suspension componentry adapted from the Gallardo GT3 and Super Trofeo track cars.