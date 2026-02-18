Even Planes Are Not Safe From An LS Engine Swap, Apparently

One of the main reasons LS engines are used in so many vehicle projects is their size. GM's family of small block LS V8 engines is famous for combining compact dimensions with power and efficiency.

One of the most common LS engines used in aircraft swaps is the LS3, since it comes in a variety of configurations to fit most buyers' needs and is pretty affordable. The standard LS3 is a 6.2-liter V8 that makes 430 horsepower at 5,900 rpm, but GM offers five other crate engine configurations, for higher revs, flatter torque curves, or higher power outputs. While none of those applications necessarily works for airplanes, builders can pick which one suits their needs best and then modify it from there.

Since GM has made about a zillion LS engines, parts are available everywhere. If you need to make an emergency landing due to engine trouble, there's probably an Autozone within walking distance of where you land that has the part you need. In the case of Baxter's LS-swapped Velocity, he even utilizes GM's cylinder deactivation system and actually runs his engine as two V4s, with two separate electronic control units. So if there's an issue with one or two cylinders or valves, he can actually shut half of the engine down and use the other half to safely get him to the ground.

However, the LS family of engines is proven, durable, and reliable. Which is why companies like Adventure Aviation West LLC are so confident in the LS3 that they created an engine swap kit. The kit isn't cheap, at $62,995, but it claims to be plug-and-play kit, ready to bolt to your airframe.