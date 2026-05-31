How America Fell In Love With V8 Engines

Baseball, hot dogs, apple pie, and Springsteen all define American culture. For car enthusiasts, though, it's always been the V8 engine and the muscle car. Yet ironically, the V8 was never originally designed for cars at all, nor did it originate in America. So, who invented the V8 engine? According to Kelley Blue Book, "Leon Levavasseur patented the first V8 engine in 1902 and called it the 'Antoinette' after the daughter of one of his financial backers." He wanted to use it for French speedboats and airplanes — but the U.S. had a different idea.

Fast forward 12 years, and Cadillac became the first car company to embrace the V8 on a mass scale with its L-head engine. Not long after, U.S. automakers jumped on the idea and transformed it into something affordable for ordinary working people. Over time, the V8 experienced both triumph and decline, particularly during the oil crisis of the 1970s, when rising fuel prices and tightening regulations nearly pushed it into irrelevance. Even so, the engine endured and continued to be woven into the fabric of American culture.

Following the rise of American industrial power after World War II, the V8 evolved into the symbol we know today: powerful, loud, and distinctly American. This is the story of how America fell in love with the V8 engine — and how it became the heartbeat of the country's muscle cars.