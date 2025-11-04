Was This Oldsmobile Actually America's First Muscle Car?

By most people's definition, a "muscle car" is V8-powered, front-engined, rear-wheel drive, made in America, and generally has a coupe body style. So by these metrics, the 1949 Oldsmobile 88 would certainly qualify. It has a big honkin' Rocket V8 under the hood, so check. Those 303 cubic inches were decently voluminous for the era, and it featured go-fast goodies like a dual-plane intake, forged crank, and aluminum pistons, even if the horsepower was only 135 gross ponies. It's rear-wheel drive, so check there, too. The 88 was offered as a two-door coupe, and Oldsmobile is as American as a bald eagle wearing blue jeans. So there you go. The Rocket 88 is a reminder of Oldsmobile's good old days before its sad death, and was America's first muscle car.*

Oh no, an asterisk! All right, there are other possible firsts. How about the 1932 Ford V8? It ticks the boxes and Clyde Barrow of "Bonnie and Clyde" fame allegedly wrote a letter bragging about its speed. And the 1935 Duesenberg SSJ was a 400-horsepower monster, though its supercharged straight-8 didn't have a V configuration.

The answer may lie in intent. Those '32 Fords brought V8 power to the masses, though not for the purpose of drag-strip acceleration, but rather to offer power formerly available only to luxury-car buyers (and crush Chevrolet's inline-6 in sales). As for Duesenbergs, well, they were the epitome of luxury and expense.

The ethos of a true muscle car goes beyond its layout and country of origin. It must provide power and speed, but be within the financial reach of the average person. With this in mind, two cars usually get the attention as possible alternate first muscle machines over the 88: The 1955 Chrysler C-300 and the 1964 Pontiac GTO.