Cummins Makes An Engine That's Basically A Diesel But Runs On Gas

When you think of Cummins engines, you probably think of big, powerful diesel motors. The engine manufacturer is shifting away from the diesel image, though, at least a little bit. The 107-year-old engine manufacturer has a new-ish truck up its sleeve. It's called the B6.7 Octane, and it's not like anything I've encountered before. What we've got here is a turbocharged 6.7-liter Cummins inline-six, but instead of the diesel everyone assumes it runs on, it actually runs on regular ol' 87-octane gasoline. Shocking, I know.

This gasser is intended for use in medium-duty trucks, meaning it's going to show up in school buses, delivery vans, and other utility vehicles. One of its first applications is actually going to be the 29-foot Peterbilt U-Haul EM cargo box truck we recently told you about. While drivers might not be putting diesel in the tank, the B6.7 Octane will certainly still feel like a diesel powertrain, thanks to its medium-duty prowess.

Power comes in four levels, ranging from 200 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque, up to 300 hp and 660 lb-ft, according to Cummins. Those are some incredibly diesel-esque power figures. Equally diesel-ish is the torque curve. The double-overhead cam gas motor makes its 660 pound-feet of torque at just 1,800 rpm, and revs all the way up to 3,200. That's only slightly higher than its 6.7-liter diesel-sibling's 1,400 rpm torque peak and 2,600 rpm redline.

Making it even more diesel-like is the fact that it's got a Jacobs Engine Brake. Yeah, man. It's a gas motor with a Jake Brake. This is some really wacky stuff.