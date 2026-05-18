A 1931 Cummins Diesel Finished The Indy 500 On Just $1.40 Of Furnace Oil

Clessie Cummins was an engineering genius who built a steam engine at the tender age of 11 using molten cast iron and wooden molds. The engine he built pumped water into the family farm. Cummins was also a pit crew member of the Marmon Wasp at the inaugural Indy 500 in 1911, helping Ray Harroun become the first-ever winner of the Indy 500. During that race, Harroun installed a small mirror in his car, making him the first to use a rearview mirror in a moving automobile.

Cummins was also a firm believer that diesel engines, once regarded as potent yet only meant for stationary powerplant applications, were viable for ordinary cars, trucks, and public transport. To prove that, Cummins drove diesel-converted cars throughout the continental United States. In 1930, he shoehorned his diesel engine into a Packard Touring sedan and drove it from Indiana to New York to showcase his vehicle at the New York Auto Show. He didn't make it to the exhibit, but the car only consumed 30 gallons of diesel for the entire 800-mile journey, achieving a remarkable 26 mpg.

After all of that, what better way to prove diesel engines were viable than to go racing? The diesel gods were smiling down on Cummins despite the bank closures, crippling poverty, and widespread panic triggered by the Great Depression, since Eddie Rickenbacker, then-owner of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, was desperate to fill the starting grid for the 1931 Indy 500 after the stock market crash of 1929.