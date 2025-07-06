How Much Does The Average Oil Change Cost? (And How Much Can You Save Doing It Yourself?)
Oil is the lifeblood of an engine, and changing it regularly is a simple act of maintaining your car. Doing so will keep it running smoothly and to prevent sludge and debris from building up inside. All things come at a price, and oil changes are no exception. Exactly how much, though, varies quite a bit. Walmart claims they'll do it for as little as $28.88, while a Porsche dealer charges $350 for the same job. At least you probably don't need to change the oil on a Bugatti Veyron, which costs more than a new Nissan Versa.
Fortunately, most oil changes are toward the lower end of that spectrum. The most recent ones I've done have ranged from $118 at Jiffy Lube for my Ford Transit to $40.97 in my driveway for my old Dodge pickup. It's hard to find specific price quotes, but comments on the internet seem to agree that this is the general range you can expect these days. But why is there so much difference between even these two reasonable costs that I've personally paid?
Factors that affect the cost of an oil change
Costs vary so much because many different factors come into play. One of them is how much oil your engine takes. According to Amsoil, a 1990 Mazda Miata with the 1.6-liter inline-4 takes just 3.6 quarts of oil. Amsoil also says a 2025 Ford Mustang with the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 takes 9.5 quarts. The more oil, the more it costs.
Another significant factor is what type of oil you use. I used high-mileage conventional oil on the old Dodge, which cost $32.98 for six quarts from O'Reilly's ($25.99 for a five-quart jug plus $6.99 for one additional quart). The filter cost an additional $7.99, and my labor was free. On the Transit, I splurged on full synthetic, which cost $112.98 for six quarts at Jiffy Lube. Some dubious charges, discounts, and fuzzy math resulted in my final $118 price. For example, there was no line item on my receipt for labor. Maybe Jiffy Lube absorbed that into the higher oil price.
Your location can make a big difference, too. Oil changes, like everything else, cost more in places that are more expensive to live, such as Los Angeles, than in places with a low cost of living, like West Virginia. As for where you get your oil changed, there's a common belief that dealers charge more than independent mechanics or quick lube shops, but that isn't always true because of discounts and deals they frequently offer.
Consider changing your own oil
One of the most effective ways to save money on an oil change is to do it yourself. You pay nothing for labor except your own time. You get to choose the exact type of oil and filter you want to use. You'll need to invest in a few basic tools, but that's a one-time expense that will more than pay for itself later.
You can also save on other maintenance and repairs while you're already under the hood. Now is a good time to check your air filter and make sure your other fluids are full, which are simple tasks that a lube shop would do. This is also a good opportunity to take a look around the engine bay for signs of any new problems. Catching a small leak or a belt past its prime can help you plan repairs before small problems become big ones.
There are also some reasons why you may not want to change your own oil. You may live somewhere you are not able or allowed to work on your own car. Some vehicles are easier to work on than others, and if yours puts the oil filter in an awkward location that's difficult to reach, it may be worth outsourcing the oil change to your local shop. Even a busy schedule could hold you back from tackling this yourself. Just be sure to get it done, one way or another. If you do decide to do it yourself, just remember the engine temperature matters during an oil change.