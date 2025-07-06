How Much Does The Average Oil Change Cost? (And How Much Can You Save Doing It Yourself?)

One of the most effective ways to save money on an oil change is to do it yourself. You pay nothing for labor except your own time. You get to choose the exact type of oil and filter you want to use. You'll need to invest in a few basic tools, but that's a one-time expense that will more than pay for itself later.

You can also save on other maintenance and repairs while you're already under the hood. Now is a good time to check your air filter and make sure your other fluids are full, which are simple tasks that a lube shop would do. This is also a good opportunity to take a look around the engine bay for signs of any new problems. Catching a small leak or a belt past its prime can help you plan repairs before small problems become big ones.

There are also some reasons why you may not want to change your own oil. You may live somewhere you are not able or allowed to work on your own car. Some vehicles are easier to work on than others, and if yours puts the oil filter in an awkward location that's difficult to reach, it may be worth outsourcing the oil change to your local shop. Even a busy schedule could hold you back from tackling this yourself. Just be sure to get it done, one way or another. If you do decide to do it yourself, just remember the engine temperature matters during an oil change.