The 5 Things To Know Before Doing An EGR Delete

An EGR delete is seen by many as an easy way to improve performance and efficiency by removing the EGR (exhaust gas recirculation), which is a component that helps in reducing the NOx that is thrown into the atmosphere, particularly in diesel vehicles. The EGR recirculates exhaust gases into the combustion chamber, thereby reducing emissions that go out of your tailpipe.

The EGR controls the release of NOx, a harmful gas that can cause cardiovascular and respiratory diseases in humans, contribute to lung congestion and coughing, trigger asthma attacks, and lead to acid rain. The EGR, however, is often seen as a hindrance by many car owners, who believe it restricts performance, reduces fuel efficiency, and gradually causes engine issues due to the carbon buildup it produces, particularly in the intake system. An EGR delete, especially in diesel vehicles, is seen as a quick fix to extend its life, improve engine performance, and reduce service expenses by minimizing carbon buildup.

But, there are a few things that you have to keep in mind before you head over to your nearest tuner to begin work under the car.