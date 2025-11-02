Caterpillar Used To Build Legendary Truck Engines. Here's Why It Quit

Truck engines don't usually get as much fanfare as those of the big luxury coupes. Perhaps it's because they're built for grit over glamour. But take a closer look, and you'll find a few that earned legendary status through pure performance and reliability, like the ones built by Caterpillar. The company made its mark in the 1980s with the 3406 and 3408 engine family. These engines were efficient enough to dominate the Cat-sponsored competition that highlighted fuel efficiency in trucks.

Even the people who drove them every day knew they were special. In the Cat Haul Talk podcast, Alan Kitzhaber, longtime owner of a 3406E, recalled that "when you stood around at the truck stops and debated which engine to buy, you didn't have too many people argue when you said that Caterpillar pulls better." Such praise made it hard to imagine that the company would quit building truck engines.

However, the increasingly strict EPA emission standards through the 2000s saw Caterpillar adopt the Advanced Combustion Emission Reduction Technology (ACERT) system. It used a series of precise fuel injections and cleaner combustion processes to reduce emissions without relying on cooled exhaust aftertreatment. Unfortunately, keeping the system reliable proved difficult as ACERT engines were costly to build and harder to maintain.