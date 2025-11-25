FBI Seizes One-Of-Six Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Roadster From Former Olympic Snowboarder Who's Currently On The Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List

You know you've got a fun one on your hands when an FBI press release opens with the line, "Ten defendants have been arrested – and 11 total are in custody – pursuant to a nine-count federal grand jury indictment unsealed today charging a former Olympic snowboarder now on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List, a Canadian criminal barrister, a reggaeton musician, a would-be gangland news website operator, and others in connection with the January 31 murder in Colombia of a federal witness in a separate criminal case." And boy, do we. Because that case also involves the FBI seizing an ultra-rare and expensive 2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Roadster.

On Facebook this week, the FBI's Los Angeles division posted four (objectively terrible) photos of the car, saying, "As part of the Giant Slalom investigative developments announced last week involving FBI Top Ten Fugitive, Ryan Wedding, and his associates, a rare 2002 Mercedes CLK-GTR valued at $13 million was seized by the FBI." Why the photos look like something you might accidentally take if you dropped your phone on the floor close to the car, I have no idea, but considering the FBI posted them on Facebook, it's at least fitting.

Still, that Mercedes is no random Facebook Marketplace listing. Only 28 CLK GTR road cars were ever built, only six of which were convertibles, and this is one of them. Is it worth exactly $13 million like the FBI claims? Who's to say until it sells, but they're probably not far off. It's not like they come up for sale all that often, but a 2002 CLK GTR Roadster sold in 2023 for a little more than $10 million. Of course, we also don't know whether it will survive long enough for the FBI to auction it off, since you just know Kash Patel is headed there right now in the FBI jet, hoping to take it for a spin with his country singer girlfriend.