Petersen Museum's New Fast & Furious Exhibit Has Something For Everyone, But Especially The Nerds

One of the best parts about the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles is its connection to Hollywood. The Petersen has permanent displays of movie cars that are rotated in and out, plus others that are sometimes brought in for special exhibits, so there's always something new to see that you may recognize from the silver screen. A few years ago, the Petersen put on a truly phenomenal James Bond exhibit featuring a huge range of cars, bikes, boats and more from every era of Bond films.

Now open at the Petersen is the special exhibit "A Fast & Furious Legacy: 25 Years of Automotive Icons," which will run through April 2027 in celebration of the franchise's 25th anniversary. Nearly two dozen cars from across the Fast & Furious franchise are featured in the exhibit, along with some other F&F goodies, and some of the cars have never been on public display together before this. In production of the films sometimes a dozen examples of one car will be produced for various uses, with many being destroyed in the course of filming, and the exhibit has some cars that were actually used in stunts. It's fun to see the various levels of quality, craftsmanship and patina across all the different cars.

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Kristin Feay, curator for the museum, told me she watched the entire franchise all the way through at least a half-dozen times in preparing to put on this exhibit, and the Petersen took a lot of care in picking out the cars, which came from different sources and collections all around the world. There have been hundreds of cars used throughout the franchise and the museum picked out a great mix of them, from the most recognizable rides to some of the more cult favorites, and each of the ten movies are represented. Even if you aren't a big fan of these movies, it's worth checking out if you're in Los Angeles — especially because the Fast franchise is so intertwined with this city. In fact, I think the first Fast film is one of the most LA movies ever made.