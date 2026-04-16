Mercedes-Benz Isn't Capable Of This Level Of Audacity Anymore

There was something in the water supply in Germany in the late 1980s that made the normally quite staid and boring luxury automaker brands go haywire and start producing the most audacious and ludicrous race cars for the street. It was a chemical compound called DTM, and it's seriously unfortunate that a company like Mercedes-Benz is no longer under the influence of said chemical. Is there any racing series on the planet today that could make Mercedes-Benz produce a street-legal homologation race car powered by a Cosworth-developed 7,600 RPM four-cylinder? The days of the 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II are long over, but this reminder of a cooler time could be yours if you're the high bidder at RM Sotheby's Monaco sale in a couple of weeks.

This car exists as testament to the ability of Mercedes-Benz engineers to have fun, but they so rarely get the opportunity. This is a company known today primarily for building hundreds of thousands of boring silver crossovers mostly driven by boring people. There have been a few rare exceptions to prove the rule over the last 36 years since this car was built, but by and large Mercedes-Benz has an exceedingly mid history of corporate middle manager cars and big luxury.

In spite of the big wing and copious aero add-ons, this thing isn't about big power and blunt force, as it produced just 232 horsepower. It's a delicate scalpel of speed, built for the Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft series to take on the likes of BMW's M3 and Opel's Omega 3000. This impressive Mercedes was the street-legal version of the car that would go on to win the 1991 and 1992 DTM Constructors' titles. Just 502 road examples of the Evolution II were built, all to identical specification in Blue Black Metallic finish, but that was all that Mercedes needed for legal entry into the series. They just don't do them like this anymore, and that's a shame.