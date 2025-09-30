Lemon Law Explained: What It Is, How It Works, And What's Covered

The word "lemon" was first used by the British as a slang term for something substandard or defective, and it was later adopted by Americans in the early 20th century. Many of us have bought a lemon at one time or another. We drove off the lot in a car we thought was in great shape, only to find out it had some serious issues. Thankfully, federal and state laws have been enacted to protect consumers — so, hopefully they won't do anything drastic, like this guy who torched a dealership as revenge for being sold a lemon.

Connecticut General Statute Chapter 743b, enacted in 1982, usually gets credit as the nation's first state lemon law. That might be because it was the first law of its type enacted at a state level after the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, the federal government's lemon law enacted in 1975. However, both laws follow the pattern set out in California's Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act of 1970, which provided similar protections for consumers. Eventually, every state in the union would have its own lemon law.

All of these laws have similar elements — if you buy a car that turns out be defective while it is still under warranty, the manufacturer has a specific number of opportunities or length of time to fix it. If the manufacturer still doesn't fix the issue, the consumer has the right to ask for a refund or replacement. What do lemon laws cover? Typically, they cover any defect that keeps your car from running, compromises its safety, or decreases its value.