Engineering Explained Breaks Down The Oil Change Most Drivers Haven't Heard About

Odds are, you know about the difference between conventional and synthetic motor oil, or at least you know there is a difference. You had to change the old stuff every couple thousand miles, which meant getting four or five oil changes a year, but the new stuff lasts way longer and may not even need to be changed for a full year (depending on how and how much you drive, of course). But did you know we have new motor oil now? The change isn't as significant as the switch from conventional to synthetic was, but there's still a difference.

For the answer to what changed, exactly, we turn to our dear friend and explainer of all things sciency, Engineering Explained's Jason Fenske. He actually graduated from college and has an engineering degree, so unlike your humble author, he actually knows what he's talking about. Which is important, because things are about to get real nerdy, real fast. As Fenske explains, the International Lubricant Specification Advisory Committee has adopted a new industry standard for motor oil, known as GF-7.

But while synthetic oil could be considered an evolution, ILSAC's GF-7 is more of an evolution, adding more difficult requirements to meet the standard compared to the old GF-6 standard. Maybe think of it like the European Union's emissions standards, where Euro 7 is much harder for automakers to hit than Euro 6. Additionally, if a motor oil already met the new, tougher standard, it didn't have to be reformulated. GF-7 is a floor, not a ceiling.