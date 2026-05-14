Chrysler Showed Dealers A Sub-$30,000 Compact Resurrecting The Pronto Name From Great '90s Plymouth Concepts

Hot on the heels of pivoting back to Hemi V8s after realizing nobody wants an electric Dodge Charger, Stellantis is apparently keeping its crowd-pleasing streak alive, because word on the street is that it's working on small, affordable models for Chrysler, Jeep, and Dodge.

Pennsylvania Chrysler dealer Dave Kelleher told The Detroit News that last fall, they were shown a cheap potential future model called the Pronto behind closed doors. What's more, similar entry-level models for Jeep and Dodge were also allegedly shown. The Pronto is said to start somewhere in the $20,000s, and all three cars reportedly shown are smaller than each brand's existing products.

When Car and Driver reached out to Chrysler on the topic, the automaker responded: "Stay tuned for more information on the Chrysler brand that will be announced at Investor Day."

I've been doing this long enough to know that when you ask an automaker's PR people about unannounced future products, they are trained to respond with some version of "We cannot comment on future product," nine-and-a-half times out of 10. The fact that Chrysler did not, in fact, say this but instead led with "Stay tuned..." doesn't necessarily confirm anything, but also says a lot. Stellantis Investor Day, by the way, is scheduled for next Thursday, May 21.