What's The Ultimate Stealth Wealth Car On Sale Today?

We live in a time of immense wealth inequality in this country, and because of that, those with money may be a bit less eager to flaunt it as openly as they once had. Letting other people know how much money you've got is gauche after all, and that idea is what led me to today's question.

I want to know what you all consider to be the ultimate stealth wealth car currently on sale today. What car is obviously expensive, but doesn't let the rest of the world know you spent a ton of money? Subtle luxury is the name of the game here. There's really nothing cooler than flying under the radar, after all.

You'll notice that I said currently on sale — meaning cars like the Volkswagen Phaeton and 200-Series Toyota Land Cruiser aren't eligible for consideration, so you can delete your comments now. I know that this stipulation makes today's question a bit harder, considering the fact that cars are a bit less, well, subtle than they once were. But, I promise you, there are still plenty of stealth wealth cars out there to choose from. You just need to know where to look.