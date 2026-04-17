What's The Ultimate Stealth Wealth Car On Sale Today?
We live in a time of immense wealth inequality in this country, and because of that, those with money may be a bit less eager to flaunt it as openly as they once had. Letting other people know how much money you've got is gauche after all, and that idea is what led me to today's question.
I want to know what you all consider to be the ultimate stealth wealth car currently on sale today. What car is obviously expensive, but doesn't let the rest of the world know you spent a ton of money? Subtle luxury is the name of the game here. There's really nothing cooler than flying under the radar, after all.
You'll notice that I said currently on sale — meaning cars like the Volkswagen Phaeton and 200-Series Toyota Land Cruiser aren't eligible for consideration, so you can delete your comments now. I know that this stipulation makes today's question a bit harder, considering the fact that cars are a bit less, well, subtle than they once were. But, I promise you, there are still plenty of stealth wealth cars out there to choose from. You just need to know where to look.
My choice
To me, the obvious choice here for the ultimate stealth wealth car currently on sale is the Volvo V60 Cross Country for a number of reasons. First of all, wagons just scream "old money." Sure, a V90 Cross Country would have been even better, but those violate my rules since it's dead, so that option is out the window. The Cross Country of it all is important here because its added height and body cladding let the common man know that you're not so different from him. You like to get down and dirty, too.
Next, you've got to consider the subtle yet classy styling and the fact that this V60 generation has been on sale since the 2019 model year. Because of those two factors, a car like this will never get a second look, and even if it does, people can just assume it's an old model you picked up for cheap. If that's not flying under the radar, I don't know what is. There's really just no car on sale today that combines luxury and understated looks like the V60 Cross Country.
That's enough out of me, though. How about you drop on down below and let your fellow Jalops know what the ultimate stealth wealth car on sale today is? As always, I'll be giving away free prizes in the form of forehead kisses to those who explain their answer.