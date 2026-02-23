10 Of The Least Aerodynamic Cars Ever Made

Don't trade blows with the air; learn to slice through it. This low-drag philosophy is almost as old as automobiles. Skeptical? Camille Jenatzy, a Belgian race driver, shaped his battery-electric "Red Devil" racecar like a bullet to cut through the air more efficiently — in 1899! As a result, he was the first to break the 100 km/h (62 mph) barrier, reaching 105.85 km/h (65.25 mph).

Then, in 1921, Zeppelin designer Paul Jaray started working on streamlined cars, while Edmond Ruppler showed an extremely slippery prototype, called the Rumpler Tropfenwagen, the world's first streamlined car. The car was shaped like a teardrop and even had wings to channel air more efficiently, boasting an aerodynamic coefficient of just 0.28 Cd. Later, in the 1930s, Wunibald Kamm introduced the easy-to-implement "Kamm-tail" that dramatically reduced aerodynamic drag. It's even present in modern vehicles like the Ferrari 812, Toyota Prius, Tesla Model Y — the list goes on. Unfortunately, many automakers seem to have missed the memo. Yes, overall, aerodynamic efficiency improved over the years, but implementing it in regular cars was challenging. In fact, it was common for early 1900s cars to have a brick-like drag of over 1.0 Cd.

Two important notices: first, we excluded SUVs and trucks; secondly, drag coefficient data for most vehicles isn't available, particularly for early cars. So, this list only contains cars for which we could find verifiable drag coefficient data.