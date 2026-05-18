Jalopnik Readers Have Driven Some Really Weird Things, These Are Our Favorites

At some point in your life someone is going to toss you the keys to something weird and ask if you want to drive. It's important that you say yes. Over the weekend I asked the Jalopnik commentariat to tell us all the story of the weirdest thing they've ever driven. There were some pretty great answers in that comments section, which included normal things you would drive in the course of your job, but some of those jobs are pretty weird when you think about it. The list also included some rarities, oddities, and real genuine weirdos.

There's a certain level of joy that can be added to your life by doing weird things from time to time. We've all had plenty of time in a beige jellybean-shaped crossover, so why not slip behind the wheel of an HMV Free-Way (above) or a rear-steer combine harvester for a while? You never know what you might learn from the experience of driving a weird contraption. Every day I wake up and ask myself how I can increase the likelihood that I'll drive something weird today.

These days it seems like there's nothing in the car world that is truly weird. When was the last time a weird car was built? I guess there's stuff like the Morgan Super 3 or whatever, but those are so thin on the ground they statistically don't even exist. Look back to history and you'd see weird things like El Caminos or Corvairs. Nobody is making a car/truck today, and there hasn't been an aircooled mass-produced car since 1998. Why aren't we being weird anymore? What's holding us back from letting our freaky car flags fly?

Our readers have told their tales, and I've parsed the best responses here for your perusal, broken into four groups; heavy machinery, boats, planes, and cars. Do you have a better story than these? Sound off in the comments below and we'll make a healthy chat of it.