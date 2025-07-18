At $6,000, Is This 1981 HM-Vehicles FreeWay The Way To Go?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice FreeWay is a forward-looking single-seat commuter car from the late 1970s. It had to be forward-looking because these vehicles lack a reverse gear. Let's see if this one's price means there's no going back on its purchase.

Let's give it up for the Mazda Miata. For more than three decades, the little Japanese roadster has served as the immutable answer to nearly every question when it comes to what to drive. It's a car that transcends the typical owner stereotypes and is fun for all ages.

Not only that, but it's affordable too. The 2001 Mazda Miata that arrived on our docket yesterday came in at a mama bear-nice $6,900. Appearing overall to be in very good condition despite having a hefty 180,000 miles on the clock, that Miata proved a winner at that price for most of you, ending up with a solid 78% Nice Price win.

Yesterday's Miata may have had near-universal appeal and unflappable dynamics, but how about today we look at something that's on the other end of the spectrum?