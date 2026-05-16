What Is The Weirdest Thing You've Ever Driven?
Have you ever been tossed the keys to something truly weird and had a blast driving it? We get to drive a lot of cool stuff here at Jalopnik, but there probably aren't many mass production cars that I'd consider truly weird enough to constitute an answer to this question, you feel me? Maybe something that was coachbuilt, or from before 1900 would be fine, though. Anything that you've been able to get on or in and operate the steering and throttle on your own probably counts for our purposes today. Whatever it was, I want to know the story. Here's your chance to tell us all about it.
No matter what the weirdest thing you've helmed, driven, captained, steered, or flown, your story is one that we need to add to the list. Have you been captain of a cruise ship? Are you forklift certified? Do you have Are you a Top Gun or Goodyear Blimp pilot? Something on tank tracks? Were you a ski hill grooming machine driver? Maybe you're one of those Shriner guys with the little cars? Maybe you have an opportunity to jump into the driver's seat of something weird coming up, and this can be your inspiration to not say no.
Maybe it wasn't even a fun drive, or a notably interesting drive, if the mobile transportation device is interesting, it's a story that you should add in the comments section below. It's your time to take center stage and talk up one of your weirdest experiences in life. Belly up to the bar and spin us a tale about the weirdest thing you've made move.
Sound off in the comments below and we'll discuss it. On Monday I'll pick a few of my favorites to recap for everyone else.
Tractor time
Lately I've been thinking about my first car. Definitely not an abnormal car, my 1991 Pontiac Grand Prix got me through almost exactly one year of driving before I completely totaled it the day before my 17th birthday. One day, driving home in my tiny rural hometown, I failed to yield at a curve I'd driven a thousand times. I most likely did this because I was young and stupid, but it ended with the car taking a 100-year-old oak tree to the dome. This isn't the weird thing.
Being rattled by a 30-ish mile per hour headlong tree crash that fractured my wrist but didn't launch the car's safety restraint system for some reason, the car I'd swerved to avoid at the yield stopped to check that I was okay. As I recall my folks were still at work, and I didn't have a cell phone at the time. The folks I almost hit gave me a ride the rest of the way home and I grabbed the family farm tractor, an old Oliver Super 77 and some chain in order to drag my now smashed up Pontiac back home along some dirt roads.
If you've never dragged a completely smashed car on a chain behind a 50-year-old tractor, you haven't lived. I've driven some weird stuff, but I think this was the weirdest. I logged a lot of miles on that tractor, though more often than not I was throwing hay bales on the trailer out back. I remember driving this tractor home from a bonfire party to celebrate the life of a family friend who died in a snowmobile accident, and I think that's the most Michigander sentence I've ever put in words.
That's mine, so now it's your turn to drop your weirdest driving thing in the comments below. What do you think is weird, and why? What's the context of your drive? Sound off, crew, we're talking the good stuff today!