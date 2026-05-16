What Is The Weirdest Thing You've Ever Driven?

Have you ever been tossed the keys to something truly weird and had a blast driving it? We get to drive a lot of cool stuff here at Jalopnik, but there probably aren't many mass production cars that I'd consider truly weird enough to constitute an answer to this question, you feel me? Maybe something that was coachbuilt, or from before 1900 would be fine, though. Anything that you've been able to get on or in and operate the steering and throttle on your own probably counts for our purposes today. Whatever it was, I want to know the story. Here's your chance to tell us all about it.

No matter what the weirdest thing you've helmed, driven, captained, steered, or flown, your story is one that we need to add to the list. Have you been captain of a cruise ship? Are you forklift certified? Do you have Are you a Top Gun or Goodyear Blimp pilot? Something on tank tracks? Were you a ski hill grooming machine driver? Maybe you're one of those Shriner guys with the little cars? Maybe you have an opportunity to jump into the driver's seat of something weird coming up, and this can be your inspiration to not say no.

Maybe it wasn't even a fun drive, or a notably interesting drive, if the mobile transportation device is interesting, it's a story that you should add in the comments section below. It's your time to take center stage and talk up one of your weirdest experiences in life. Belly up to the bar and spin us a tale about the weirdest thing you've made move.

Sound off in the comments below and we'll discuss it. On Monday I'll pick a few of my favorites to recap for everyone else.