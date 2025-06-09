I Need You All To Talk Me Out Of Shopping For El Caminos

By Amber DaSilva
A yellow 1972 El Camino Different_brian/Getty Images

Friends, I have a problem. The other day I spied a dust-covered 1971 or 1972 El Camino SS sitting outside a local store, and I was enraptured by its siren song. It put a deep need to own a muscle ute in my very soul, which is where the real problem started: El Caminos on Facebook Marketplace are cheap. You can get one for less than the cost of my motorcycle, and it'll fit my bike in the back — it's maybe the platonic ideal of four-wheel transportation. So I come to you on my hands and knees, begging for your help. Please talk me out of buying a 50-year-old El Camino. 

Having a truck that can haul motorcycles would be incredibly convenient for me in my bike-reviewing endeavors. Rather than navigating how to pick up a motorcycle from its fleet or dealer without having to leave my Suzuki on the premises, I could just head out in an El Camino and bring the bike right back to my apartment. Better still, I could strap my own bike down in the El Camino's bed while riding a press bike — that's a major theft deterrent, and it would leave my existing lock and cover open for the loaner. I've thought this all out, you see. 

Please convince me not to do this

A blue El Camino Kenmo/Getty Images

Of course, there's the small matter of maintaining a vehicle that's nearly double my age. I live in a Brooklyn apartment with three roommates and no garage, where street parking is scarce and space to wrench is even scarcer. I don't have the slightest clue where my nearest source of ethanol-free, carburetor-friendly fuel is, and I know that letting modern gas sit in the tank of a pre-fuel-injection car is a recipe for frustration. I certainly wouldn't use an El Camino enough to avoid that fate. 

I do not need an El Camino. I should not buy an El Camino. Yet, every $3,000 fixer-upper I see on Marketplace calls to me like it's trying to dash my ship upon the rocks. I beg of you, readers, lash me to the mast. Talk me out of this. Make me recognize how dumb an idea this is. Remind me that a car nearly my parents' age isn't the kind of thing I need, and it would be at best a minor convenience for a thing I do once in a while. You're my only hope. 

