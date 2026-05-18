Age And Mileage Don't Tell The Whole Story When Shopping For A Used Car

Used car shopping has basically become a game of filters. Set the budget, sort by lowest mileage, maybe shave a few years off the age range if you're feeling ambitious, and start scrolling through an endless parade of crossovers with 47,000 miles and suspiciously shiny tires. Buyers have been trained to think the newest car with the smallest odometer number is automatically the safest bet, because those are the easiest details to compare from a search results page.

What we're saying is that you're probably researching your next car purchase all wrong. Mileage and age only tell you part of the story, and sometimes not even the important part. A car that spent 6 years cruising up and down the interstate can wind up in far better shape than one that spent half as much time grinding through short trips, potholes, parking garages, and endless cold starts. Likewise, an older car with obsessive maintenance records can easily outlive a newer one that barely got oil changes before being dumped at auction.

That's why there's no magic number for the "right" used car. The sweet spot depends less on age or mileage alone and more on how the car was driven, maintained, stored, and treated by the people who owned it before you.