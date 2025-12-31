5 Telltale Signs Your Car Tires Need Replacing ASAP

Tires don't last forever. You're going to have to replace them sometime. The problem is that your tires become a serious safety hazard once they've worn out. A tire blowout can cause a serious accident (here's how to survive a blowout, by the way). The goal is to replace them before they reach that point. So, how do you know if your tires are ready to be shipped off to wherever worn out tires go (we assume it's a farm upstate where a nice older couple will take care of them and they'll have plenty of room to roll around in a field)?

There are several telltale signs that your tires are nearing the end of their lives, and a visual inspection can tell you a lot about the shape they are in. The depth of the tread is a good indicator of whether they are still safe to use. The last thing you would want to do is to ride on bald tires on a wet road. Worn tires can also have cracks, bulges, and bubbles. Some of the more severe cases include patches where the steel belt is visible. Those are all signs that your tires should be replaced.

But those are visible signs, and there may be non-visible indications that it's time to get rid of your tires. Does your steering wheel shake as you go down the road? Do you hear a thumping noise? Does it take longer to come to a complete stop than it used to? Those could all be signs that your tires need replacing. Or maybe your tires have aged out. If they're older than 6 years old, it's time to look for new tires in many cases.