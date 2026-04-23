These Are The Cheap Cars You Could Afford With Your Tax Refund

As it is now late April, a lot of folks are walking around flushed with their own money that the government kindly gave back to them — thank you, overlords! That is why I asked you what car you could conceivably buy with this year's windfall. Many of you rushed to explain that "uh, actually, if you adjust your withholdings..." Save it. My financial planning style is of the "retiring with enough for a 30 case of Old Milwaukee and a ditch" variety.

The point of the question was to send you poking around your local Craigslists and Facebook Marketplaces for fun cars you didn't know you could afford. Just trying to bring a little joy into this bleak world. For the folks willing to play the game, y'all had some interesting answers! One guy says he's getting $15,000 back which, bro, you might actually want to adjust your paycheck withholdings.

My pick was the Grand Prix you see above, but I especially love the top answer, which involves at least 60 days of living large before reality rolls up in a flatbed truck. Take a scroll through to take a look at all of the other excellent answers.