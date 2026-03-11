Here's How I Would Save Chrysler If I Were CEO

Chrysler was once a thriving full-lineup automobile brand selling millions of units across the United States. It wasn't that long ago, I remember the 1990s well. In 2026, however, Chrysler is down to just one lone model, the Pacifica minivan. If this company doesn't turn its sh*t around quick, I fear it won't survive the decade. Dodge CEO Matt McAlear took over as CEO of Chrysler last week, and he's got his work cut out for him to get Chrysler back on the straight and narrow. I hope he's got a good plan, and I don't envy his position, but it definitely has me thinking about what I'd be doing if I were in his shoes.

This company is already walking dead, and needs a huge jolt of excitement to win customers back to the winged brand. Of the big three's luxury brands, which include Cadillac and Lincoln, Chrysler is in the worst shape by far. There's nothing there! Fortunately for Chrysler, there is a way back to good, and I think that takes a four-pronged approach. If I were McAlear, I'd be focusing on nostalgia-framed model reboots, subsuming the Maserati lineup to inject some excitement, cribbing a few things from other Stellantis brands to fill out the lineup, and finally getting a handle on the EV market.

I'll dig in a little deeper to each of these four strategies, and how I would blend them to make a great lineup of Chrysler vehicles. I'm sure Chrysler won't listen to any of us, but feel free to follow up with your own ideas in the comments section and we can have a lively conversation about it. So here we go, I'm CEO of Chrysler, and this is how I'm going to fix the company.