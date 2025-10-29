Jet Engines Are So Valuable, Nearly New Airbus Planes Are Being Scrapped To Get Them

The aviation marketplace is a weird place sometimes. Take the current shortage of jet engines, for example. A whole confluence of issues has caused a global engine crisis, resulting in Pratt & Whitney, a major engine manufacturer, getting way behind in production. That means airlines are short of jets while airplanes are in high demand.

Normally, an airline would just keep older jets in the air until new ones became available. But hundreds of jets have been grounded due to delays in maintenance and repairs. That's why there are several Airbus A321neo jets at Castellon Airport in Spain being stripped of their engines, which will be made available for lease.

These must be old jets, right? Maybe they've incurred some damage or they're just worn out, which is why they're being scrapped? Nope. We're talking about perfectly fine 6-year-old (in some cases) A321neo jets being stripped just for their engines. If that name doesn't ring a bell, it's a variant of the Airbus A320 jets that are now the most-delivered jetliner in the world, having knocked the Boeing 737 off the top spot. But now some of them are being scrapped after being around for less than a decade.

Why would perfectly good airplanes be taken apart for their engines? Because companies like eCube have decided it's more lucrative to lease out an engine to airlines that need spares than to rent out an entire plane. The going monthly rate for geared turbofan (GTF) jet engines right now is around $200,000. That's a little less than half as much as leasing an A321neo. And for Delta, this is another clever way to get around tariffs.