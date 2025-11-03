Here's How Car Repossession Works And What To Do If It Happens

Unfortunately, buying a car usually requires a sizeable loan, along with regular payments that must be made on time. If you're struggling to keep up with your lender, you're not alone. According to Consumer Affairs, more than 1.2 million vehicles were repossessed in 2022. As the price of the average car has shot up 28% in the last five years, seven-year car loans are becoming normal.

Repossession typically occurs when you haven't made a payment on your car in 90 days, or around 3 months. And depending on the state, don't expect a heads-up or court order alerting you that the lender is coming after the car, as many aren't required to notify you. Next, your vehicle will be seized and stored. Then, the lender will either keep it, or sell it, potentially coming back to you for additional money if the car didn't fetch enough to cover the amount owed, in addition to repossession and storage costs.

First of all, you'll want to avoid repossession, if at all possible, by speaking with your lender before they take action. Many lenders will negotiate with you in terms of late or rescheduled payments, as a repossession is a lot of extra work for them with typically only around 30% of the loan value being returned per Debt.org. If, however, your car is repossessed, the first step will be inquiring how to get your belongings back, as personal items you left in your car at the time of repossession aren't part of the deal. Next, you can try to get your loan reinstated or attempt to buy the car back.