Spirit Is Trying To Get Rid Of Half Its Planes In Second Bankruptcy

Spirit Airlines' second bankruptcy in a year is turning out to be one of the most intense restructurings to hit American business in a while. First, Spirit and United Airlines got into some sassy back-and-forth about whether the no-frills airline might go completely out of business. Now, Spirit is trying to improve on the results of its first Chapter 11 by slashing its fleet size. From FlightGlobal, an aviation trade outlet:

Spirit awaits a hearing before judge Sean Lane of the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, scheduled for 16 October, to determine whether the [the airline] will be relieved of lease obligations for dozens of aircraft – on top of the 27 aircraft leases that Spirit has agreed to reject through a new arrangement with Irish lessor AerCap. In total, [Spirit] is seeking to return at least 114 jets to lessors – more than half of its current fleet.

The publication added that Spirit had 215 Airbuses prior to declaring bankruptcy, with 149 in service at the moment. From the sounds of it, if Spirit can jettison these leases and emerge from bankruptcy, it's going to be much, much smaller going forward. Ominously, FlightGlobal reported that the company said the planes should go because they will not be "used to generate revenue in Spirit's business." Translation: Spirit might never again operate at the scale it did in its heyday.