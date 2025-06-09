The Reason Why Flat-Plane Crank V8 Engines Sound So Distinctive

The V8 is famous for that low, gravelly rumble it has, announcing its presence to all the lesser engines nearby as soon as the ignition hits. In most versions of the engine – such as those found in American trucks and muscle cars — the layout creates an instantly recognizable throaty warble. Maybe that's why, even in a changing world, the V8 is here to stay.

However, there's an even rarer breed of V8 that sounds altogether different. Found more on high-end performance machines from the likes of Ferrari, this version sings at a much higher pitch. It's also a more constant, steady sound than the vibrato of its cousin. How can one engine layout create two different sounds like this?

The answer comes down to the crankshaft. At its most basic, a V8 is an engine in which eight cylinders are split into two banks of four cylinders each combined in a V shape. As in all internal combustion engines, a crankshaft revolves and in doing so pushes the pistons through the cylinders. V8s, however, can feature one of two different kinds of crankshaft, either a cross-plane or flat-plane. While it's a mechanical difference, it leads to a very musical result.