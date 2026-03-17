Trump Wants To Effectively Kill $5 Billion EV Charger Program

Earlier this year, a judge struck down the Trump administration's plans to kill off federal funding for EV charging. Now, the administration is back with a new approach: Mandating that federal funds only be used on 100% American-made EV chargers, which don't exist. From Reuters:

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) – A group of 20 state attorneys general said on Monday the Trump administration ​proposal to boost American parts and components in federally funded electric vehicle ‌charging stations would effectively make the $5 billion program unusable.

The attorneys general from states including California, Colorado, Arizona, New York, Virginia, Illinois and Michigan, said the U.S. Transportation Department proposal to hike so-called "Buy America" requirements from ​55% to 100% would make it "impossible for manufacturers to achieve, frustrate congressional intent, ​and impair the public interest by slowing or halting federally funded EV ⁠charger deployment nationwide."

USDOT and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for ​comment.

In January, U.S. District Judge Tana Lin ruled the Trump administration unlawfully suspended funding awarded ​to support the expansion of electric vehicle charger infrastructure, in a victory for 20 Democratic-led states that sued over the action.

The Democratic state attorneys general – joined by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear – suggested the USDOT proposal ​on EV charger content "is yet another effort to carry out the president's directive to ​halt congressionally mandated funding for EV infrastructure."

The states support requiring Buy America rules but said the USDOT proposal ‌is ⁠not feasible.

"There are currently no 100% domestically produced chargers available for purchase, there is not enough demand for 100% domestically produced chargers to justify investing in domestic production, and some critical components of the chargers are simply not produced in the United States," they said ​in the letter.