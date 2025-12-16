These Cars Have The Best Factory-Installed Sound Systems

Imagine you're driving on a lonely country road, the sky erupting in a bright orange sunset on a mild winter day. You're sitting back on the headrest when you hear the familiar intonations of the Radiohead song "Karma Police." The acoustic guitar and piano sound organic, like Thom Yorke and his bandmates are sitting right next to you. The drums flutter to life, and you hear each cymbal crash. The bass has a guttural, enveloping quality that you feel in your bones.

Not every vehicle can reproduce this experience, but a few makes and models have factory-installed sound systems that make you feel like you are in the front row of a Radiohead concert. We're talking audiophile-level sound design, not the chintzy speakers of a budget car.

In each of the vehicles on this list, the sound system has unique features, including one with a setting that mimics Abbey Road Studios (where The Beatles recorded their albums), and another (like the stunning $400,000 Cadillac Celestiq) with so many speakers scattered around the interior that you may struggle to find them all. In each case, there are some details that make the sound system truly unique.