This Is What Our Readers Would Drive If The World Ran Out Of Gas

A bicycle

I had the same thought. But then I started wondering how long the chains and cables might last in the post-apocalyptic wasteland. But then again, once the chaos starts, everyone will be looting other stores, allowing enterprising ultra-geniuses like us to corner the entire market on bike parts. We could live like kings! Maybe!

Bike. If I'm picking from my current bikes, I'd go with my jack of all trades master of none bike, an old Surly Cross Check. If I'm getting something new, I'm going with an electric assist cargo bike of some kind. I wasn't smart enough to buy an EV, but was smart enough to put solar on my house. Petroleum oil could be replaced with vegetable oil or various fats for grease. I'm sure they'd function differently, but they would likely work. Rubber for tires could eventually be sourced from rubber trees as it used to be.

Well we're not running out of gas anytime soon, but sure. First thing obviously. Everything is moved by truck, and agriculture requires gasoline. So the first order of business is surviving the first few months that everyone's starving to death and doing horrific things for food. Assuming you survive that.....The chances of regular power delivery aren't very good, so the idea of using the grid for anything is out the window. Bicycles will rule the wasteland. Sure, you can kid yourself that you can run a car on methanol, but that takes time, resources, and land. Ditto with an EV. It takes a lot of panels to charge an EV. Bikes can go anywhere, and one can easily travel 60-70 miles a day without too much effort.

Submitted by: MurphyB, Give Me Tacos or Give Me Death, Weirdisgood, 05Train

Y'all have fun with that but I would never.