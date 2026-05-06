With 12,000 Flights Canceled In May Already, We've Got Bad News About Your Summer Vacation

The U.S. is now two months deep into an unprovoked war with Iran and the results have not been kind to anyone. In the states inflation tripled with surging gas prices, which quickly reached an average of over $4.00/gallon nationally. And in a world completely dependent on fuel, any shortage in the supply system hurts everyone, especially concerning air travel. It's bad enough that Matt Smith, Kpler director of commodity research warned on CNBC's "Squawk Box" that the 12,000 flights have been cancelled in May — of which we're only five days in — was only the beginning. Expect jet fuel prices to affect your summer travel, or even cancel it.

A little math goes a long way into explaining how this happened, and Smith did a good job giving us the highlights. On average, global jet fuel exports alone account for two billion barrels per day. At least, that's what it should be when everything is up and running and there isn't a war slowing any of that down. Right now, those global exports for jet fuel are 1.3 million barrels a day. The math comes out to a shortage of 35 percent of jet fuel production, daily. That's not a blip. That's not a fraction. That's over a third of just jet fuel oil supply just not being produced or distributed around the world.