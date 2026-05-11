Pay Attention To These 5 Things If You Want Your Car's AC Compressor To Last The Summer

Summer is right around the corner, which means the temperature will soon be soaring, and air conditioning (AC) units in everyone's cars will be blasting from dawn till dusk. That's all well and good when the system is in fine working order, and our tips for keeping the AC running cold are followed, but if the system starts acting up, you could be in for a hot and sticky summer.

Fortunately, AC compressors at least give drivers fair warning if they are in need of replacement. Unusual noises from under the hood, air from the AC blowing hot rather than cold, and burning smells are all signs that the unit's compressor is on its way out and needs to be looked at.

If the AC is blowing hot, it might just need a recharge, which is easily done and usually costs right around $250. However, if the issue is the compressor itself, that's far more concerning. Replacement costs will vary depending on the make and model, but the bill could easily end up between $750 and $1,500. Even tackling it yourself could easily run you north of $500.