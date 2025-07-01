5 Cool Tips To Keep Your AC Blowing Cold

Summer is here, and it has arrived with a vengeance for the majority of the United States. If you're lucky enough to have a car with a functioning air conditioning system, then you're likely to depend heavily on it this season. In order to maximize the cooling power of your AC, Consumer Reports engineers released some tips that can help.

In extreme temperatures and extreme situations, running your air conditioning can be a contributing factor to making a car overheat. In regions that regularly experience high temperatures or on long steep hills, you may see signs that recommend turning your air conditioning off in order to avoid overheating your car. This can be an issue for some older cars, but most modern cars have more efficient air conditioning compressors that are less likely to cause your engine to overheat.

If you live in a region that's experiencing extreme weather conditions, or if you're planning to take a road trip to a hotter region and you want to maximize your car's cooling power, here are some tips from industry experts at Consumer Reports.